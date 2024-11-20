Disinformation and deepfakes played a part in the US election. Australia should expect the same
By Renee Barnes, Associate professor of Journalism, University of the Sunshine Coast
Aimee Riedel, Senior lecturer in marketing, Griffith University
Lucas Whittaker, Lecturer in Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Rory Mulcahy, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast
As America takes stock after Donald Trump’s re-election to the presidency, it’s worth highlighting the AI-generated fake photos, videos and audio shared during the campaign.
A
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 20, 2024