Why Donald Trump’s election win fuelled a stock market surge

By Daniele D'Alvia, Lecturer in Banking and Finance Law, Queen Mary University of London
Following Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, Bitcoin was one of the assets that surged in value. This was widely felt to be a response to Trump’s promise to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve – essentially holding a large stock of the cryptocurrency as a security. On November 13, the week after Trump’s win, Bitcoin broke through the US$90,000 (£71,340) price threshold for the first time, and the value of…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
