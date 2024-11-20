Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cop29: How fast is Earth warming?

By Ed Hawkins, Professor of Climate Science, University of Reading
In September 1933, American meteorologist Joseph Kincer asked a simple question: is the climate changing? So began the effort to understand the scope of humanity’s interference with the climate.

By examining trends in measured temperatures at many different locations around the world, Kincer concluded that the world was getting warmer, but did not suggest a reason. A few years later in 1938, British engineer Guy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
