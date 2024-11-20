Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why asbestos is still being found in some cosmetics

By Ashley Howkins, Technical Specialist and Lead Scientific Officer of the Experimental Techniques Centre, College of Engineering, Design and Physical Sciences, Brunel University of London
Lorna Anguilano, Senior Research Fellow, Quality Manager of the Experimental Techniques Centre, College of Engineering, Design and Physical Sciences, and Assistant Director of the Wolfson Centre for sustainable materials development and processing, Brunel University of London
Asbestos, a notorious carcinogen, was in widespread use throughout the 20th century – from building materials to brake pads and even fake snow on film sets including The Wizard of Oz and White Christmas.

In the 1960s, a link…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
