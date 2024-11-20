Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Study Finds Third of UK Children Living in Poverty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children play in a park on a housing estate in Redcar, Teesside, May 17, 2023. © 2023 Joanne Coates/Bloomberg via Getty Images Newly published data show that 5.2 million children in the United Kingdom – 36 percent of all children in the country – live in poverty. While the government announced a Child Poverty Taskforce to study the issue, the scale of the problem and its daily impact on kids’ lives and rights, require immediate action. That should start with abolishing the two-child limit social security policy which pushes children into poverty. …


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
