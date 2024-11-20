Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trans Day of Remembrance Marked with Grim Murder Data

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People carry the names of murdered transgendered women as dozens of transgender women and allies gather to commemorate murdered members of their community on Transgender Day of Remembrance in Mexico City. © 2017 AP Photo At least 350 transgender and gender-diverse people have been murdered over the past year, according to the Trans Murder Monitoring Project, a global initiative of Transgender Europe (TGEU). The majority of TGEU’s recorded murders are of trans women, and the grim toll includes 13 activists who were killed.Human Rights Watch research around the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Children face unprecedented challenges by 2050, UNICEF report warns
~ Is Cop29 a waste of time? Not if rich countries commit to paying for climate damage in developing world
~ Many physicists argue the universe is fine-tuned for life – our findings question this idea
~ Why Donald Trump’s election win fuelled a stock market surge
~ Glasgow School of Art: wrangles, delays and challenges of a faithful reconstruction ten years on
~ How women’s basic rights and freedoms are being eroded all over the world
~ Life in the world’s deepest seas: The challenge of finding 1,000 new marine species by 2030
~ Sustainable peace in Sudan: how international investment and solidarity can help end a ‘forgotten war’
~ The UK is no longer offering COVID vaccines to pregnant women – here’s why that might be a bad idea
~ ‘Will you buy fewer plastic bottles?’ A simple question can change our behaviour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter