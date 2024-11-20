Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s 100 years since we learned the Milky Way is not the only galaxy

By Jeffrey Grube, Senior Lecturer in Physics Education, King's College London
On Sunday November 23 1924, 100 years ago this month, readers perusing page six of the New York Times would have found an intriguing article, amid several large adverts for fur coats. The headline read: Finds Spiral Nebulae are Stellar Systems: “Dr Hubbell Confirms View That They Are ‘Island Universes’; Similar to Our Own”.

The American astronomer at the centre of the article, Dr…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Singapore: Imminent unlawful execution for drug trafficking must be halted
~ Air pollution linked to eczema – new research
~ Why people would rather clean the toilet than check their bank balance – and the spending problems this leads to
~ Dedicated Roman gladiator superfans were the football hooligans of their day
~ Australia’s $230 billion Future Fund encouraged to invest in housing, energy transition, infrastructure
~ Entropy and information control: the key to understanding how to mount the fightback against Trump and other populists
~ How Trump’s war on the media is expected to ramp up in his second term
~ We studied drug-resistant bacteria on hospital surfaces in six countries. This is what we found
~ Legal complications await if OpenAI tries to shake off control by the nonprofit that owns the rapidly growing tech company
~ 75 years ago, Maria Tallchief made the ballet world reimagine itself and find a place for a Native American prima ballerina
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter