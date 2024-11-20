Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Trump’s war on the media is expected to ramp up in his second term

By Julie Posetti, Global Director of Research, International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) and Professor of Journalism, City St George's, University of London
Kaylee Williams, PhD Candidate, Journalism and Online Harm, Columbia University
Mel Bunce, Professor of International Journalism, City St George's, University of London
Donald Trump’s second term promises to deliver historic threats to US press freedom – directly from the Oval Office.

The president-elect made it clear during the campaign that he had the press in his sights. He told a rally on the eve of the election that he “wouldn’t mind” if an assassin shot the journalists standing in front of him.

Ahead of the election, he also signalled his desire to jail…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
