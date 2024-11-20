Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Legal complications await if OpenAI tries to shake off control by the nonprofit that owns the rapidly growing tech company

By Jill Horwitz, Professor of Law and Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles
Ellen P. Aprill, Professor of Tax Law Emerita, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
Rose Chan Loui, Founding Executive Director for the Lowell Milken Center on Philanthropy and Nonprofits, University of California, Los Angeles
OpenAI, the tech company that created the popular ChatGPT chatbot, is at a crossroads.

It began as a nonprofit dedicated to developing artificial intelligence systems smarter than humans. Since its founding, OpenAI has boasted that it was upholding its nonprofit goal – “to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) that is safe and benefits all of humanity.”

Now, its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
