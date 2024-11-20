Companies are still committing to net-zero emissions, even if it’s a bumpy road – here’s what the data show
By L. Beril Toktay, Professor of Operations Management, Georgia Institute of Technology
Abhinav Shubham, Ph.D. Candidate in Operations Management, Georgia Institute of Technology
Donghyun (Daniel) Choi, Ph.D. Candidate in Operations Management, Georgia Institute of Technology
Manpreet S. Hora, Professor of Operations Management, Georgia Institute of Technology
Microsoft, Walmart and a few other high-profile companies made news for scaling back their public climate commitments. However, a closer look at the numbers shows commitments are still booming.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 20, 2024