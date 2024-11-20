Tolerance.ca
Colombia Charges Former FARC Leaders with Child Recruitment

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives of victims of extrajudicial executions and magistrates are pictured during a hearing of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) in Cali, Colombia on June 5, 2023. © 2024 Joaquin Sarimento/AFP via Getty Images Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace (Juridicción Especial para la Paz, JEP) has charged six former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, FARC) guerrillas with war crimes for the forced recruitment and use of 18,677 children from 1971 to 2016. In addition to forced recruitment,…


© Human Rights Watch -
