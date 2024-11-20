Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stop the hate before it’s too late: Thoughts on Transgender Day of Remembrance from Amnesty researcher Shreshtha Das

By Amnesty International
A throng of chants and loud affirmations that ‘trans rights are human rights’ and ‘not one more trans life will be lost’ set the scene for a demonstration on trans rights that I recently attended. In a never-ending escalation of attacks against the rights of transgender people to autonomy and dignity, it felt jubilant to […] The post Stop the hate before it’s too late: Thoughts on Transgender Day of Remembrance from Amnesty researcher Shreshtha Das  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
