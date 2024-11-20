Tolerance.ca
Tajikistan: Tajik Activist Deported from Germany Jailed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dilmurod Ergashev at a demonstration in Berlin on December 23, 2022 in support of Abdullohi Shamsiddin who was detained and ultimately deported to Tajikistan in January 2023. © 2022 Sharofiddin Gadoev (Berlin, November 20, 2024) Dilmurod Ergashev, a Tajik opposition activist deported from Germany on November 6, 2024, after being refused asylum, is reported to have been provisionally detained for two months by a city court in Dushanbe on unclear charges, Human Rights Watch, Freedom for Eurasia, Norwegian Helsinki Committee, and Abschiebungsreporting…


