Schoolies means more drink spiking warnings. Why is the burden still on women to stay safe?
By Jessica Ison, Senior Lecturer and Deputy Director, Reducing Gender-Based Violence Research Group, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
Ingrid Wilson, Assistant Professor, Health and Social Sciences, Singapore Institute of Technology
Leesa Hooker, Professor, Principal Research Fellow at the La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University
Women are often told to watch their drinks while partying. But even well-intentioned advice can perpetuate the idea they’re to blame if they are assaulted.
- Tuesday, November 19, 2024