Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: 45 Democracy Advocates Harshly Sentenced

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Elsa Wu, foster mother of activist Hendrick Lui, was taken into a police van outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building after the sentencing of 45 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, November 19, 2024.  © Photo by David Chan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) (Taipei) – A Hong Kong court harshly sentenced 45 prominent pro-democracy figures on November 19, 2024, on baseless national security charges that underscored Hong Kong’s abysmal human rights situation, Human Rights Watch said today. The Hong Kong government should quash the convictions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stop the hate before its too late: Thoughts on Transgender Day of Remembrance from Amnesty researcher Shreshtha Das
~ Nigeria ranks lowest among Sub-Saharan African countries in women’s representation in parliament
~ Schoolies means more drink spiking warnings. Why is the burden still on women to stay safe?
~ Budget update will revise down company tax receipts but treasurer Chalmers welcomes economy’s ‘soft landing’
~ The NT and ACT might have small populations but their economies are growing faster than the bigger states
~ Landmines: New Casualties Show Need to Support Treaty Ban
~ Financial forms of family violence affect 1 in 7 New Zealanders – but the law is lagging
~ What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? And how is it different to PMS?
~ 10 years after the Lacrosse building cladding fire, the defects and disasters continue
~ Casting a spotlight on the Black convicts of African descent who helped shape Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter