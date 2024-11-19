10 years after the Lacrosse building cladding fire, the defects and disasters continue
By Trivess Moore, Associate Professor, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
David Oswald, Associate Dean, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
The 2014 Lacrosse fire was costly, but no lives were lost, unlike the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire that claimed 72 lives. Years later, more work is needed in four key areas to ensure buildings are safe.
- Tuesday, November 19, 2024