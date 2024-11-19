Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

10 years after the Lacrosse building cladding fire, the defects and disasters continue

By Trivess Moore, Associate Professor, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
David Oswald, Associate Dean, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
The 2014 Lacrosse fire was costly, but no lives were lost, unlike the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire that claimed 72 lives. Years later, more work is needed in four key areas to ensure buildings are safe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Financial forms of family violence affect 1 in 7 New Zealanders – but the law is lagging
~ What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? And how is it different to PMS?
~ Casting a spotlight on the Black convicts of African descent who helped shape Australia
~ When picking schools, don’t get stuck on single-sex vs. co-ed. Instead ask – are all students supported and included?
~ ‘Burnt out, tired, frustrated’: how hospital pressures harm doctors’ mental health
~ Women are still being paid almost $30,000 a year less than men and the gap widens with age
~ Modern cars are surveillance devices on wheels with major privacy risks – new report
~ Trump’s agenda will face hurdles in Congress, despite the Republican ‘trifecta’ of winning the House, Senate and White House
~ COP29: Only by returning carbon to the ground is net zero truly possible
~ Hong Kong: 45 activists sentenced under controversial National Security Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter