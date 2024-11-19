Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Modern cars are surveillance devices on wheels with major privacy risks – new report

By Katharine Kemp, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law & Justice; Lead, UNSW Public Interest Law & Tech Initiative, UNSW Sydney
If your car connects to the internet, what personal data could it be sharing – and even selling? A new report on Australia’s 15 most popular car brands reveals these privacy concerns.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Casting a spotlight on the Black convicts of African descent who helped shape Australia
~ When picking schools, don’t get stuck on single-sex vs. co-ed. Instead ask – are all students supported and included?
~ ‘Burnt out, tired, frustrated’: how hospital pressures harm doctors’ mental health
~ Women are still being paid almost $30,000 a year less than men and the gap widens with age
~ Trump’s agenda will face hurdles in Congress, despite the Republican ‘trifecta’ of winning the House, Senate and White House
~ COP29: Only by returning carbon to the ground is net zero truly possible
~ Hong Kong: 45 activists sentenced under controversial National Security Law
~ Russia: Shameful veto of Security Council resolution on Sudan leaves millions of civilians at continued risk
~ AI and criminal justice: How AI can support — not undermine — justice
~ Eating less sugar would be great for the planet as well as our health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter