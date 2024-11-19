Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s agenda will face hurdles in Congress, despite the Republican ‘trifecta’ of winning the House, Senate and White House

By Charlie Hunt, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Gridlock can still happen under unified government, and for reasons that are likely to be on full display in the 119th Congress, where the GOP controls both houses under a Republican president.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Casting a spotlight on the Black convicts of African descent who helped shape Australia
~ When picking schools, don’t get stuck on single-sex vs. co-ed. Instead ask – are all students supported and included?
~ ‘Burnt out, tired, frustrated’: how hospital pressures harm doctors’ mental health
~ Women are still being paid almost $30,000 a year less than men and the gap widens with age
~ Modern cars are surveillance devices on wheels with major privacy risks – new report
~ COP29: Only by returning carbon to the ground is net zero truly possible
~ Hong Kong: 45 activists sentenced under controversial National Security Law
~ Russia: Shameful veto of Security Council resolution on Sudan leaves millions of civilians at continued risk
~ AI and criminal justice: How AI can support — not undermine — justice
~ Eating less sugar would be great for the planet as well as our health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter