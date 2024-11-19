Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Shameful veto of Security Council resolution on Sudan leaves millions of civilians at continued risk

By Amnesty International
Reacting to Russia’s veto of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on 18 November demanding an end to attacks against civilians and calling for facilitation of humanitarian assistance to millions in desperate need, amongst other things, in the armed conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Amnesty International’s Regional Director […] The post Russia: Shameful veto of Security Council resolution on Sudan leaves millions of civilians at continued risk appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: 45 activists sentenced under controversial National Security Law
~ AI and criminal justice: How AI can support — not undermine — justice
~ Eating less sugar would be great for the planet as well as our health
~ Stop-smoking pill varenicline to be offered on NHS – what you need to know
~ Will politicians and terrorist leaders live forever in the age of AI?
~ US election shows how podcasts are shaping politics – and what the risks are
~ How The Cure went back to their gothic roots for their new number one album
~ What delusions can tell us about the cognitive nature of belief
~ How a dairy farm could help prevent prisoners from reoffending
~ Why it’s important to take a week off from the gym every now and again – the science behind ‘deload weeks’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter