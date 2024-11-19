Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stop-smoking pill varenicline to be offered on NHS – what you need to know

By Angela Difeng Wu, Postdoctoral Researcher, Behavioural Medicine, University of Oxford
Nicola Lindson, Associate Professor, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
For the first time since 2021, a pill used to help people quit smoking – varenicline – will again be available on the NHS.

Varenicline is one of the most effective ways to quit smoking and is deemed an “essential medicine” by the World Health Organization.

What is this “new” smoking cessation pill?


Varenicline, is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: 45 activists sentenced under controversial National Security Law
~ Russia: Shameful veto of Security Council resolution on Sudan leaves millions of civilians at continued risk
~ AI and criminal justice: How AI can support — not undermine — justice
~ Eating less sugar would be great for the planet as well as our health
~ Will politicians and terrorist leaders live forever in the age of AI?
~ US election shows how podcasts are shaping politics – and what the risks are
~ How The Cure went back to their gothic roots for their new number one album
~ What delusions can tell us about the cognitive nature of belief
~ How a dairy farm could help prevent prisoners from reoffending
~ Why it’s important to take a week off from the gym every now and again – the science behind ‘deload weeks’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter