Stop-smoking pill varenicline to be offered on NHS – what you need to know
By Angela Difeng Wu, Postdoctoral Researcher, Behavioural Medicine, University of Oxford
Nicola Lindson, Associate Professor, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
For the first time since 2021, a pill used to help people quit smoking – varenicline – will again be available on the NHS.
Varenicline is one of the most effective ways to quit smoking and is deemed an “essential medicine” by the World Health Organization.
What is this “new” smoking cessation pill?
Varenicline, is…
- Tuesday, November 19, 2024