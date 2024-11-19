Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election shows how podcasts are shaping politics – and what the risks are

By Maxwell Modell, PhD Candidate, Cardiff University School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
When Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 US election, he and his inner circle gathered on stage at the Palm Beach County Convention Center to thank and praise his faithful supporters: the voters, Melania Trump, his campaign staff and various other backers. But a more surprising group was singled out by Trump’s longtime friend Dana White: “I want to thank the Nelk Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin’ With The Boys, and last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan.”


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: 45 activists sentenced under controversial National Security Law
~ Russia: Shameful veto of Security Council resolution on Sudan leaves millions of civilians at continued risk
~ AI and criminal justice: How AI can support — not undermine — justice
~ Eating less sugar would be great for the planet as well as our health
~ Stop-smoking pill varenicline to be offered on NHS – what you need to know
~ Will politicians and terrorist leaders live forever in the age of AI?
~ How The Cure went back to their gothic roots for their new number one album
~ What delusions can tell us about the cognitive nature of belief
~ How a dairy farm could help prevent prisoners from reoffending
~ Why it’s important to take a week off from the gym every now and again – the science behind ‘deload weeks’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter