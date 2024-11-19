Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How a dairy farm could help prevent prisoners from reoffending

By Libby Payne, Forensic Psychologist & Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Prisons and the justice system often make headlines for issues like overcrowding or sentencing, but there’s a quieter, more transformative side to life behind bars that rarely gets attention.

While offending behaviour programmes are well established in prisons, research from my colleagues and I has focused on the rehabilitative potential of a very different aspect of prison life – prison dairy farm work.

At HMP Prescoed, an open prison near Usk in south-east Wales, prisoners are getting their hands…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
