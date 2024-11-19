Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK government wants to shake up pensions – but it can’t guarantee that ‘megafunds’ will want to invest in Britain

By Jonquil Lowe, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
The UK chancellor Rachel Reeves talks a lot about achieving better growth. And the latest figure – economic expansion in the last quarter of just 0.1% – suggests plenty of room for improvement.

The evening before that gloomy figure was announced, Reeves…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
