How a failure to support youth who were once in care may be fuelling unemployment
By Jacquie Gahagan, Full Professor and Associate Vice-President, Research, Mount Saint Vincent University
Dale Kirby, Professor, Faculty of Education, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Margaret Robinson, Associate Professor, Sociology and Social Anthropology, Dalhousie University
Rasnat Chowdhury, Doctoral Student, Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, University of Toronto
Former youth in care deserve equitable educational opportunities. Better longitudinal data is needed around how youth and adults successfully transition to and complete post-secondary education.
- Tuesday, November 19, 2024