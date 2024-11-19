In a global nursing shortage, NZ’s reliance on overseas-trained staff is not sustainable
By Kathy Holloway, Associate Professor, Director of the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Practice, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
New Zealand’s proportion of domestically-trained nurses has fallen to just over half, making it a global outlier. We urgently need a proper workforce strategy like Australia has now introduced.
- Tuesday, November 19, 2024