Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Authorities must respect the right to peaceful assembly following dismantling of protesters’ camp

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that police in Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, have violently dismantled a protesters’ tent camp, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The Georgian authorities must fully comply with their obligations to respect and protect the right to freedom of assembly. People have a right to peacefully […] The post Georgia: Authorities must respect the right to peaceful assembly following dismantling of protesters’ camp appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
