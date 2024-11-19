Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blue health: How the sea benefits our physical and mental wellbeing

By David Gallardo-Pujol, Catedrático de Personalidad, Universitat de Barcelona
Jordi Renom Pinsach, Profesor titular Departamento de Psicología Social y Psicología Cuantitativa, Universitat de Barcelona
Laura Viñals Vilà, Coordinadora de Investigación del IDLab-UB, Universitat de Barcelona
Have you ever gazed out at the sea and felt the world become smaller? Perhaps you have swum in its waters and felt that time stood still, that the noise and chatter of the world faded away to a distant whisper, or you have marvelled as the sun slid gently beneath its horizon.

In these moments, we often feel a sense of admiration or amazement, a feeling of smallness in the face of something so immense that it leaves us speechless. Maybe this is because we are ourselves 70 % water, or because the sheer scale of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
