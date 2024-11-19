Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadians are much more pessimistic about money than Americans, new survey shows

By Scott Schieman, Professor of Sociology and Canada Research Chair, University of Toronto
The mood of Americans has been a hot topic in the news lately, especially following the recent United States presidential election. Enter the term “vibecession,” which describes the disconnect between people’s personal financial situations and the broader economy.

This disconnect, however, isn’t limited to the U.S. In fact, it may be even more pronounced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
