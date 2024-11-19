Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Adopts New Regulation to Curtail Forced Labor

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers carry bags as they harvest cotton in a field in Hami in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, September 21, 2016. © 2016 Chinatopix via AP Photo Today, the European Union approved a law forbidding the sale in the EU of products made with forced labor, a decisive step in combatting this abusive practice and holding corporations to account. The Forced Labor Regulation (FLR) will require authorities of all EU states to ban from the EU market any products or components which have been made, in part or whole, with forced labor. It will target…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
