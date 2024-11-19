Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Ghanaian farmers have been unable to capitalise on record cocoa prices

By Sophie van Huellen, Senior Lecturer in Development Economics, University of Manchester
Fuad Mohammed Abubakar, Fellow with the Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
International cocoa prices have experienced a historic price surge, rising by over 300% in the space of 12 months from £2,166 per tonne of cocoa in April 2023 to £9,980 by April 2024. Prices have fallen since then, and are currently hovering around the £6,400 mark at the time of writing.

This rally, which is the highest on record for cocoa, was driven by poor harvests in the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Powerful El…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
