Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’ve studied organisational failure for decades – the Church of England needs more than a new leader

By Cary Cooper, Professor of Organisational Psychology and Health, University of Manchester
The church is an extremely hierarchical organisation, which appears to have prevented people from speaking out about John Smyth’s violent abuse of boys.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
