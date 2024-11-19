Carbon offsets can help bring energy efficiency to low-income Americans − our Nashville data shows it could be a win for everyone
By Zdravka Tzankova, Associate Professor of the Practice in Climate & Environmental Studies, Vanderbilt University
Carol Ziegler, Professor of Nursing, Vanderbilt University
James Muchira, Assistant Professor of Nursing, Vanderbilt University
Insulating attics, replacing windows and adding heat pumps can save money and reduce emissions − if residents can afford the upgrades. Carbon-offset purchases by local companies could help.
- Tuesday, November 19, 2024