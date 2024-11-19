Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Thousand Days of War in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
November 19 marks 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This grim milestone highlights the immense suffering the war has brought to Ukrainian civilians in particular as a result of the war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Russian forces.Russia’s war has killed over 11,700 Ukrainian civilians and injured close to 27,000. At least 6.7 million people have fled Ukraine and millions more have been internally displaced.Russian forces have carried out indiscriminate bombing and shelling of civilian infrastructure. Recent days saw the largest strikes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
