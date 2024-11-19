Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Authorities Fail to Address Ethnic Violence in India’s Manipur State

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People run past burning vehicles of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest to condemn the alleged killing of women and children in Imphal, capital of India's northeastern state of Manipur, November 16, 2024. © 2024 AFP via Getty Images On November 16, a mob in India’s Manipur state attempted to storm the home of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and attacked properties of other ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. The assailants were protesting the government’s failure to end ongoing ethnic violence in the state.What was especially notable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chalmers targets reforms to superannuation products and transparency in the retirement phase
~ What Ukraine can now do with longer-range US missiles − and how that could affect the course of the war
~ Tobacco isn’t a good investment – study shows a decline in stock prices since 2016
~ Climate entropy: reflections on the ground from COP29
~ Why Ghanaian farmers have been unable to capitalise on record cocoa prices
~ Young people were becoming more anxious long before social media – here’s the evidence
~ I’ve studied organisational failure for decades – the Church of England needs more than a new leader
~ US politics has long shaped global climate action and science – how much will Trump’s opposition matter?
~ Four ways in which history and religion are being transformed by the metaverse and AI
~ Bob Dylan just finished what could be his last tour – but remains a defiant artist forging new ideas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter