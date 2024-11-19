Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The NBA Risks ‘Sportswashing’ UAE Violations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The NBA logo at center court. © 2020 Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo The Emirates NBA Cup held its first game on November 12 in the US city of Detroit after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted two preseason games in October 2024 in Abu Dhabi. These games are part of the Emirati government’s efforts to distract from the many human rights violations it is committing at home and abroad, including its alleged supply of weapons to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.Human Rights Watch has documented RSF committing crimes against humanity and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chalmers targets reforms to superannuation products and transparency in the retirement phase
~ What Ukraine can now do with longer-range US missiles − and how that could affect the course of the war
~ Tobacco isn’t a good investment – study shows a decline in stock prices since 2016
~ Climate entropy: reflections on the ground from COP29
~ Why Ghanaian farmers have been unable to capitalise on record cocoa prices
~ Young people were becoming more anxious long before social media – here’s the evidence
~ I’ve studied organisational failure for decades – the Church of England needs more than a new leader
~ US politics has long shaped global climate action and science – how much will Trump’s opposition matter?
~ Four ways in which history and religion are being transformed by the metaverse and AI
~ Bob Dylan just finished what could be his last tour – but remains a defiant artist forging new ideas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter