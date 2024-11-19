Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are crucial – there’s growing evidence that the next 1,000 are just as important

By Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
The first 1,000 days of a child’s life – pregnancy and the months leading to their second birthday – are a critical time. Expectant mothers need good antenatal care. The better their physical and mental health, the greater the likelihood of giving birth to a healthy baby and being able to nurture that baby through the first two years of life.

There’s a large global body of evidence to show that what happens during this period has lifelong effects on a person’s health, growth and well-being.

Less attention…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: Mass sentencing of opposition figures highlights dire state of justice system
~ Political finance law reforms will reduce big money in politics, but will rich donors be the ultimate winners?
~ Men abused by women don’t all fight back. Some believe a strong man is non-violent – South African study
~ We rated the urban forests of 8 global cities – only Singapore passed the 30% canopy test
~ Why did the US change its mind on Ukraine firing missiles into Russia? And will it impact the war?
~ Bunnings breached privacy law by scanning customers’ faces – but this loophole lets other shops keep doing it
~ Could keeping native species as pets save them from extinction? Here’s why it’s not that simple
~ Iraq: Surging Unlawful Executions
~ How do authorities use firewalls and other tools of internet control?
~ Alan Jones once seemed unassailable. What ended it was a peculiarly Sydney story of media, politics and power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter