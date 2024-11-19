The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are crucial – there’s growing evidence that the next 1,000 are just as important
By Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
The first 1,000 days of a child’s life – pregnancy and the months leading to their second birthday – are a critical time. Expectant mothers need good antenatal care. The better their physical and mental health, the greater the likelihood of giving birth to a healthy baby and being able to nurture that baby through the first two years of life.
There’s a large global body of evidence to show that what happens during this period has lifelong effects on a person’s health, growth and well-being.
Less attention…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 19, 2024