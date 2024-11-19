Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Men abused by women don’t all fight back. Some believe a strong man is non-violent – South African study

By Emmanuel Rowlands, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, African Centre for Evidence, University of Johannesburg
Leo O. Igbanoi, Research Associate, Faculty of Humanities, University of Johannesburg
Interviews with 25 men from seven African countries revealed that some abused men choose to control their reactions, associating real manliness with non-violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
