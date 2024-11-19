Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why did the US change its mind on Ukraine firing missiles into Russia? And will it impact the war?

By Jon Richardson, Visiting Fellow, Centre for European Studies, Australian National University
While many questions remain, the move by the US to green light the use of missiles inside Russia will no doubt lead US allies to do the same – and provoke Russia’s ire.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
