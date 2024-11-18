Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public humiliation is still a common teaching tool in medical education. Here’s how it leaves patients worse off

By Carolyn Heward, Lecturer, Clinical Psychology, James Cook University
Luisa Wigg, Casual Academic in the College of Medicine and Dentistry, James Cook University
Wendy Li, Associate Professor of Psychology, James Cook University
Many doctors become reluctant to ask questions or seek help when uncertain. This is exactly the opposite of what most patients want in a doctor making crucial decisions about their care.The Conversation


