Public humiliation is still a common teaching tool in medical education. Here’s how it leaves patients worse off
By Carolyn Heward, Lecturer, Clinical Psychology, James Cook University
Luisa Wigg, Casual Academic in the College of Medicine and Dentistry, James Cook University
Wendy Li, Associate Professor of Psychology, James Cook University
Many doctors become reluctant to ask questions or seek help when uncertain. This is exactly the opposite of what most patients want in a doctor making crucial decisions about their care.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 18, 2024