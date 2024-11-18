Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To build support, it might be time for the Greens to hang up their movement-style approach to politics

By Narelle Miragliotta, Associate Professor in Politics, Murdoch University
The Greens have not had a stellar year electorally, and their leader is ranked as one of the least likeable. The party might need a change of approach ahead of the 2025 federal election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China's investment in agriculture in Tajikistan: A focus on growth and ​​pesticide use
~ Scores of Nepalis tricked into joining the Russian army
~ What was the deal with Julius Caesar and Cleopatra’s ‘situationship’?
~ AI for life: how sovereign Wiradyuri ways of knowing can transform technology for good
~ Elon Musk’s new job will bring tech ‘disruption’ to the US government – and history says it won’t be pretty
~ We pay less for houses in one-in-100 year flood zones – but overlook risks of more devastating floods
~ Australians are reading less than other countries, a new report shows. Why?
~ Australia’s new anti-vaping program in schools is a good step – but education is only part of the puzzle
~ Adios amigos? What Trump 2.0 means for Canada and Mexico
~ Extremism, interest rates and tariffs: the political and economic challenges the Trump administration will impose on Brazil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter