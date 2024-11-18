Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s criminal conviction won’t stop him from getting security clearance as president

By Dakota Rudesill, Associate Professor of Law; Senior Faculty Fellow, Mershon Center for International Security Studies, The Ohio State University
Under normal circumstances, Trump’s criminal record and other aspects of his life, including financial history, would disqualify him from getting access to classified information.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China's investment in agriculture in Tajikistan: A focus on growth and ​​pesticide use
~ Scores of Nepalis tricked into joining the Russian army
~ What was the deal with Julius Caesar and Cleopatra’s ‘situationship’?
~ AI for life: how sovereign Wiradyuri ways of knowing can transform technology for good
~ Elon Musk’s new job will bring tech ‘disruption’ to the US government – and history says it won’t be pretty
~ We pay less for houses in one-in-100 year flood zones – but overlook risks of more devastating floods
~ Australians are reading less than other countries, a new report shows. Why?
~ Australia’s new anti-vaping program in schools is a good step – but education is only part of the puzzle
~ To build support, it might be time for the Greens to hang up their movement-style approach to politics
~ Adios amigos? What Trump 2.0 means for Canada and Mexico
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter