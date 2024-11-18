Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How game theory predicts Trump might not do all that he threatens over Ukraine, Taiwan and Nato

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections has left many across the world unsure about what he might do in his next term, and whether some of the threats he made about international policy will be followed through.

There are several dramatic policy changes that the president-elect has threatened to make once he takes office.

For some, one of the most serious foreign policy concerns is the way the Trump…The Conversation




© The Conversation -
