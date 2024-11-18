Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana elections: swing voting is on the rise, shaping outcomes – a look at what’s driving this

By John Taden, Assistant Professor, International Studies Division, Pepperdine University
Daniel Banini, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Providence College
Kingsley Agormor, Associate Professor, Public Management and International Relations, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)
Ghanaian elections have become much more challenging for politicians. In the past they have often been characterised as nothing more than an ethnic headcount. But since the 2008 presidential and parliamentary elections, there’s been a growing share of swing voters.

We discovered this trend in a study, which corroborates others.

We define a swing voter as someone who has voted for a different party in the previous four presidential elections or one who has cast a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
