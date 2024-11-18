Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Pesticide Bill Threatens Health, Livelihoods

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Herbicide is sprayed on a soybean field in the Cerrado plains near Campo Verde, Mato Grosso state, western Brazil. © 2011 Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images Lawmakers in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, an industrial agriculture hub, are considering a bill that would drastically reduce buffer zones meant to limit pesticide exposure.Mato Grosso’s buffer zone bill is part of a worrying trend of deregulation of pesticides in Brazil, underscoring the dangerous influence of agribusiness over policymaking.Mato Grosso policymakers should expand…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How ethical are South Africa’s news media? We studied public complaints to the press council to find out
~ Does immigration really drive up crime? Not according to the evidence
~ Kate Bush’s Hounds of Love album was revolutionary – and exploded the myth of the tortured artist
~ AI feels like an unstoppable force. But it is not a panacea for businesses or society
~ The climate and biodiversity crises are entwined, but we risk pitting one against the other
~ The Serviceberry: this Indigenous understanding of nature can help us rethink economics
~ Younger men are turning to testosterone therapy in hopes of boosting mood and muscles – but there are risks of harm
~ How game theory predicts Trump might not do all that he threatens over Ukraine, Taiwan and Nato
~ What is net zero? What is blue carbon? Experts explain key climate terms
~ Why do I feel better when I wake myself up instead of relying on an alarm? A neurologist explains the science of a restful night’s sleep
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter