Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Sinjaris Finally Compensated

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Piles of applications in the Tel Afar compensation office.  © Sarah Sanbar, Human Rights Watch, January 2024 (Beirut) – The Iraqi authorities have finally dispersed a first round of compensation payments to people from Sinjar district in northern Iraq for damages to their property both by the Islamic State (ISIS) and the Iraqi and US-led coalition military battles against them, Human Rights Watch said today. The payments were made after years of delay though recipients are entitled to the payments under Iraqi law.A representative of the Sinjar compensation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We all need toilets – expert insights into what happens when there aren’t enough of them
~ The Coalition will block the student caps bill. Brace yourself for more uncertainty over international students
~ Ukraine: Russian strikes amounting to war crimes continue to kill and injure children
~ Stinky feet, angry mermaids and a toilet ghost: Round The Twist musical captures the magic and madness of an Aussie TV classic
~ My Brilliant Career: musical based on Miles Franklin’s novel takes us on a sassy, spirited journey of self-discovery
~ Air is an overlooked source of nutrients – evidence shows we can inhale some vitamins
~ Senate censures Lidia Thorpe for disupting King’s reception and Ralph Babet for posting hate speech
~ Is inequality a natural phenomenon? Thomas Piketty argues it isn’t – and proposes a way forward
~ Financial stress and cultural differences make migrants particularly vulnerable to gambling harms. Here’s why
~ Dozens of refugees are still stranded in precarious situations in PNG – and support from Australia is dwindling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter