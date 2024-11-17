Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Financial stress and cultural differences make migrants particularly vulnerable to gambling harms. Here’s why

By Himanshu Gupta, Senior Research Fellow (Lived Experience), Rural and Remote Health, Flinders University
Devaki Monani, Senior Lecturer, Social Work, Charles Darwin University
James Smith, Matthew Flinders Professor (Health and Social Equity), Rural and Remote Health, Flinders University
Noemi Tari-Keresztes, Senior Research Fellow in Mental Health (Lived Experience) College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Many migrants, including those in the NT, experience financial, social and emotional pressures. These sometimes lead them to gambling as a means of socialisation or stress relief.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
