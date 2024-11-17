Dozens of refugees are still stranded in precarious situations in PNG – and support from Australia is dwindling
By Amy Nethery, Senior Lecturer in Politics and Policy Studies, Deakin University
Jemima McKenna, PhD Candidate, School of Social and Political Science, The University of Melbourne
Canberra has reinstated funding for 42 refugees and asylum seekers in the country, but given their deteriorating physical and mental health, it should be doing much more.
