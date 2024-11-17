As Australia privatises nature repair, the cheapest approach won’t save our threatened species
By Penny van Oosterzee, Adjunct Associate Professor James Cook University and University Fellow Charles Darwin University, James Cook University
Jayden Engert, PhD Candidate in Applied Ecology, James Cook University
Australia’s carbon credit scheme largely fails to protect threatened species, despite assumptions to the contrary. The findings provide cautionary lessons for the nature repair scheme.
