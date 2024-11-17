Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Traditional owners and scientists worked together on ‘coral IVF’ projects. Here’s what we found

By Carly Randall, Senior Research Scientist, Benthic and Restoration Ecology, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Bob Muir, Indigenous Partnerships Coordinator, Australian Institute of Marine Science, Indigenous Knowledge
Bryce Liddell, Senior Gamay Ranger, Indigenous Knowledge
Harry Van Issum, Principal Research Fellow, Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Jonathan Daly, Conservation Biologist, Taronga Conservation Society Australia; Senior Research Fellow, School of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Scientists have been gathering coral spawn to create baby corals via ‘coral IVF’. Until now, much of this research has been done without consultation with Traditional Custodians.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
