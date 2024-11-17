Flies carry bacteria – and some of those are resistant to antibiotics. What we found in three South African hospices
By Maropeng Charles Monyama, Senior Lecturer - Microbiology, University of South Africa
Jane Nkhebenyane, Senior lecturer, Central University of Technology
Oriel Thekisoe, Professor of Parasitology and Zoonosis, North-West University
Houseflies greatly amplify the risk of human exposure to harmful microorganisms. Flies caught in three hospices carried microbes that may be resistant to antibiotics.
- Sunday, November 17, 2024