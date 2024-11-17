Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flies carry bacteria – and some of those are resistant to antibiotics. What we found in three South African hospices

By Maropeng Charles Monyama, Senior Lecturer - Microbiology, University of South Africa
Jane Nkhebenyane, Senior lecturer, Central University of Technology
Oriel Thekisoe, Professor of Parasitology and Zoonosis, North-West University
Houseflies greatly amplify the risk of human exposure to harmful microorganisms. Flies caught in three hospices carried microbes that may be resistant to antibiotics.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
